Star Madrid FC Offer Difficult To Reject - Michael Osei

Coach Michael Osei has revealed that the offer from Division One League side Star Madrid FC was too good to reject.

The club is owned by wealthy businessman Nana Appiah Mensah.

Osei did not have to think twice when the offer was made and that pushed him to terminate his contract with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals

''The offer from the club was too tempting to refuse and I also needed a fresh challenge in my coaching career, that is why I terminated my contract with Liberty and joined Star Madrid,'' Osei told Zylofon radio in Accra.

''Our plan is to qualify for the Ghana Premier League next season. Joining Star Madrid is no demotion at all. I believe in myself as a coach and also in the Management of the Club, so we should have a smooth division one next season.''

