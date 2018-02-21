modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: Steve Pollack Name Strong Line Up To Face CARA

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: Steve Pollack Name Strong Line Up To Face CARA

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack has named a strong line up in the second league encounter with Congolese side, CARA today.

The FA Cup champions defeated CARA by a lone goal in the first league held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Asante Kotoko must win or draw to ensure their qualification to the next round of the competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line