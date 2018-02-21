modernghana logo

VIDEO... Hearts of Oak To Use Swedru Park As Home Venue

The Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has confirmed that his outfit will use the Swedru Park as their home grounds for the upcoming season in an interview with FNN TV

The emerges due to the renovation works currently happening at the Accra Sports Stadium for the upcoming Africa Women Champions later this year.

It was reported the club was considering using the El Wak Stadium or the Tema Park but after serveral delibertaion, the former Premier League champions have chosen Swedru Park as their home venue for the upcoming season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
