2018 CAF CONFED. CUP... Asante Kotoko Arrives In Congo For CARA Clash [PICTURES]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Kumasi Asante Kotoko has arrived in Congo for the second league game against CARA on Wednesday.

The FA Cup champions will face the Congolese side in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

CARA Brazzaville were beaten 1:0 by the Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first league encounter.

Steve Pollack and his side will need to get a good result to ensure their qualification to the next round of the competition.

Asante Kotoko touched down in Brazzaville at exactly 19:17GMT and the ambassador to Congo, HE Atta Boafo was at the airport to welcome the team.

