2018 CAF CL: Al Tahaddy Threatens To Pull Out If...

Libyan side, Al Tahaddy has threatened to pull out of their second league encounter in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League against Aduana Stars on Wednesday.

According to the president of the club, Dr Khalid Kwafi, they will boycott the game if the Ghana Premier League champions fail to fly them from Kumasi to the match venue in Dormaa.

“The distance from Kumasi to Dormaa is more than 200kilometres,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Aduana didn’t tell us so it doesn’t make me under any circumstance to go to Dormaa to play the match so I have sent a complaint to FIFA, CAF and GFA so we are waiting for them.”

“I have told Alex Asante about it and waiting for the Libyan Ambassador also. There’s no way we can lose this points. Should this happen, we will sue CAF and Aduana I mean it.

"CAF’ s regulations stipulate that if the playground away from the capital is more than 200 kilometres the match will be played in the capital so tell them I am not playing the game.

"I have told the Libyan FA about it or we compromise to play in Kumasi” he concluded.

Al Tahaddy defeated Aduana Stars 1:0 in the first league in Egypt.