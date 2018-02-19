Kurt Okraku Sends Goodwill Message To Aduana, Kotoko Ahead Return League In Africa

The Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku has sent a goodwill message to Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko ahead of their respective return games in Africa.

Aduana Stars who won the 2016/17 GPL season are playing in CAF Champions League will hope to overturn a 1-0 deficit as they host Libyan side Al Tahaddy at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Wednesday.

Whiles FA Cup champions Asante Kotoko have enplaned to Congo with a slender 1-0 lead to face CARA Club in the CAF second-tier club competition, Confederation Cup.

The shrewd football administrator took to his twitter to wish the two clubs all the best as they look to make the country proud.

I wish @AsanteKotoko_SC and @AduanaFc_ well as they defend the flag of Ghana on the African Continent.



STILL BELIEVE GUYS pic.twitter.com/CcgilKCT8D — Kurt Edwin Okraku (@kurtokraku) February 19, 2018