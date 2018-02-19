The Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku has sent a goodwill message to Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko ahead of their respective return games in Africa.
Aduana Stars who won the 2016/17 GPL season are playing in CAF Champions League will hope to overturn a 1-0 deficit as they host Libyan side Al Tahaddy at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Wednesday.
Whiles FA Cup champions Asante Kotoko have enplaned to Congo with a slender 1-0 lead to face CARA Club in the CAF second-tier club competition, Confederation Cup.
The shrewd football administrator took to his twitter to wish the two clubs all the best as they look to make the country proud.
Kurt Okraku Sends Goodwill Message To Aduana, Kotoko Ahead Return League In Africa
