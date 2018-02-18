Thomas Partey Produces Stunning Performance As ATM Beats Atletic Bilbao

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey produced a stunning performance as Athletico Madrid thumped Atletic Bilbao at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Attacking midfielder, Kelvin Gameiro climbed off the bench to grab the first goal on the 62nd minute for Diego Simone's side.

Gameiro again assisted former Chelsea goal poacher, Diego Costa to score the second goal in the 80th minute.

The Ghanaian international enjoyed a wonderful game and last the entire duration of the match.

Partey was superb in midfield with his deft-touches and skilful display in the middle of the pitch and had 81.6% passing accuracy.

Atletico Madrid are currently occupying the 2nd position with 55 points on the league log.