Jordan Ayew Features In Swansea's FA Cup Goalless Stalemate At Sheffield Wednesday

Jordan Ayew made a second-half appearance in Swansea City's FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday which ended goalless at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

With his senior brother, Andre Ayew unavailable due to the fact that he is cup-tied having featured for his former club West Ham in the competition this season, Jordan started the game from the bench as manager Carlos Carvalhal sort to give other players the chance to make a case for themselves.

However, with the Swans struggling to break down the resolute backline of the Championship side, Jordan was called on to replace Tammy Abraham.

The 26-year huffed and puffed but to no avail as the game finished without a goal, meaning the tie will go to a replay on Tuesday, 27 February at 19:45 GMT.

It will be Swansea's third replay in as many rounds in this season's competition.

Jordan has scored two goals for Swansea in FA Cup.

