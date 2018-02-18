Black Stars striker Samuel Tetteh has hailed a vital performance and result after LASK Linz earned a 2-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Saturday evening in Aus...
Samuel Tetteh Hails Important Win' Over Rheindorf Altach
Black Stars striker Samuel Tetteh has hailed a vital performance and result after LASK Linz earned a 2-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Saturday evening in Austrian Bundesliga.
The former Dreams FC forward has made a great start to life at Linz, was handed a starting role and he contributed to the team's success.
Tetteh lasted 82 minutes before he was replaced by veteran attacker Rene Gartler.
After a boring first half, LASK scored two goals courtesy of Trauner and Berisha to secure all spoils.
The result means LASK are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.
Tetteh, who is on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, has a goal in three appearances for LASK.