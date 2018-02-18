Samuel Tetteh Hails Important Win' Over Rheindorf Altach

Black Stars striker Samuel Tetteh has hailed a vital performance and result after LASK Linz earned a 2-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Saturday evening in Austrian Bundesliga.

The former Dreams FC forward has made a great start to life at Linz, was handed a starting role and he contributed to the team's success.

Tetteh lasted 82 minutes before he was replaced by veteran attacker Rene Gartler.

After a boring first half, LASK scored two goals courtesy of Trauner and Berisha to secure all spoils.

Difficult Game But We Came Out on Top🤟🏾💪🏾 Important Win #3points #GodIsTheReason 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/thyFWNhyzB — Samuel Tetteh (@samuel_Tetteh29) February 17, 2018

The result means LASK are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.

Tetteh, who is on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, has a goal in three appearances for LASK.