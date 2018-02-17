FA Cup Draw: Leicester To Play Chelsea In FA Cup Quarter-Finals, Manchester United Host Brighton

Chelsea will travel to Leicester for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals in a draw that saw all the remaining top Premier League sides manage to avoid each other.

Manchester United who booked their place in the quarter-finals after beating Huddersfield will face Brighton at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Manchester City will host Southampton should they get past Wigan on Monday night, while Tottenham will go to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea if they beat Rochdale.

Ties will be played over the weekend of March 16-19.

The draw in full:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City v Rochdale or Tottenham

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City v Chelsea

Wigan or Manchester City v Southampton