Late Lewandowski Penalty Earns Bayern 13th Straight Win
Robert Lewandowski's last-minute penalty gave Bayern Munich a 13th victory in a row as they beat Wolfsburg to go 21 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Daniel Didavi gave the struggling hosts a shock lead and Bayern's Arjen Robben had a penalty saved by Koen Casteels.
Sandro Wagner headed in Robben's cross to equalise for the champions.
And substitute Lewandowski scored the winner from the spot after teenager Gian-Luca Itter fouled Robben.
Bayern named several key players on the bench, including Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and David Alaba, with Tuesday's home Champions League last-16 first leg against Besiktas in mind.