Eintracht Braunschweig Defender Joseph Baffo On The Mend
Eintracht Braunschweig defender Joseph Baffo is working hard in the treatment room to gain fit fitness.
The Swedish footballer pulled a cruciate ligament tear during a league clash against VFL Bochum last November.
The 25-year-old several hours in rehab, doing light runs and stability exercises, and occasionally a little bit of yoga.
Eintracht Braunschweig are not expecting to make a return this season.
