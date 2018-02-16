Eintracht Braunschweig Defender Joseph Baffo On The Mend

Eintracht Braunschweig defender Joseph Baffo is working hard in the treatment room to gain fit fitness.

The Swedish footballer pulled a cruciate ligament tear during a league clash against VFL Bochum last November.

The 25-year-old several hours in rehab, doing light runs and stability exercises, and occasionally a little bit of yoga.

Eintracht Braunschweig are not expecting to make a return this season.

