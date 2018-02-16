German Soccer Association To Use Beyond Sports' VR For Training

The official authority of German soccer, the DFB, has announced that it will work with Dutch company Beyond Sports, which specializes in virtual reality and augmented reality player training and analysis.

Beyond Sports offers soccer clubs a VR and AR training service, where players face ready-made in-game scenarios or coaches’ tailor-made scenarios based on their own, real game data. The focus of this training is broken down into four particular areas including on-field decision-making, positioning awareness, specific in-game scenarios and also time pressured training tasks.

The overall goal is to increase players’ tactical knowledge and also cognitive reaction times. Beyond Sports currently works with English Premier League teams Arsenal FC and Stoke City, and also Dutch sides PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar.

‘‘We’re excited to work together with the world champions to help quantify and train cognition in players,” Sander Schouten, the chief operating officer of Beyond Sports said in a statement. “The DFB is one of the most innovative federations in the sport so I’m convinced that we will contribute to the development of players throughout their system through our applications.”

The German soccer, current World Cup champions, kick off the defense of the trophy on Jun. 17 against Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.