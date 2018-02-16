Sports Authority Boss Pledges Improved Maintenance Culture

Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah has promised an improvement in maintenance culture following the commencement of phase one of renovation work at the Accra Sports stadium.

Slated for use as one of the major grounds when Ghana hosts the Women's Afcon from November 17 to December 1, rigorous work will have to be carried out to restore the facility to its original status.

The media stand, scoreboard and the general corrosion of the metal used in the construction of the ground are expected to be tackled by project contractors Coupbay Ghana Limited.

The Accra Sports stadium which has served as the home ground of Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics has also been a lifesaver for a number of event organizers but has seen no renovation in the last 9 years.

Robert Sarfo maintains that unlike times gone by, a structure for keeping the facility in top condition will be strictly adhered to.

“In 2008 when this facility was re-constructed, the engineers put up a wonderful maintenance plan which was not followed.

“What we have done now is to go back into the archives to retrieve some of these documents to guide us.

“All I can say is that we are going to put in a proper maintenance plan to make sure that come next ten years we will not witness what we are witnessing now.

“A very comprehensive maintenance plan which will be properly measured yearly to ensure that we are following it religiously, he told a gathering a media men.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to hold a meeting with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to determine how affected Ghana Premier League clubs will navigate the renovation situation.