Medeama Part Ways With Defender Awal Mohammed By Mutual Consent

Medeama Sporting Club and defender Awal Mohammed have today parted company by mutual consent.

All at Medeama thank the Awal for his immense contribution to the club since he joined last year.

The club wishes to make clear that the player leaves us on good terms and will always remain a much-loved, respected and significant at Medeama.

He joins Latif Salifu and Edmund Owusu-Peprah who have left the club at the start of the season.