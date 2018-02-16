modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
8 hours ago | Football News

GFA Opens Applications For Five Key Positions

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
GFA Opens Applications For Five Key Positions

The Ghana Football Association is inviting applications for five key positions as part of their rebranding and redirection ahead of the new campaign.

A letter signed by the General Secretary of the FA list the positions as; Deputy General Secretary in charge of competitions, Marketing Manager, Competitions Manager and Communications Manager in charge of Competitions on a full-time basis.

The Ghana FA is seeking to employ a Referees Manager but on a contract basis.

Interested applicants must submit their applications by close of work on March 1, 2018, at the secretariat of the GFA.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

body-container-line