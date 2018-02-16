The Ghana Football Association is inviting applications for five key positions as part of their rebranding and redirection ahead of the new campaign.
A letter signed by the General Secretary of the FA list the positions as; Deputy General Secretary in charge of competitions, Marketing Manager, Competitions Manager and Communications Manager in charge of Competitions on a full-time basis.
The Ghana FA is seeking to employ a Referees Manager but on a contract basis.
Interested applicants must submit their applications by close of work on March 1, 2018, at the secretariat of the GFA.
GFA Opens Applications For Five Key Positions
