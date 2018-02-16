Schalke Defender Baba Rahman Expects To Return To Pitch Within Two Weeks

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman expects to return to the pitch for Schalke 04 in a week or two.

The 23-year-old has returned to the Royal Blues after overcoming an injury which nearly curtailed his career last year while on international duty.

The Ghana international has signed an 18-month loan deal with the German side from Chelsea where he hopes to rediscover his form.

The African has been tipped by several bookies to be one of the top players in the Bundesliga with good odds while other offering punters deals using book bonus code.

The left-back has been training without difficulties at the club and he is confident of returning within a week or two.

"I hope I'll be ready in a week or two," says Baba, as he returns from his special shift and shines. "Good and happy" he feels - it took quite a while, until this

He added: "Whenever I went through the tunnel on the field, I raised my head and let the mood act on me," says the 23-year-old.

"I always thought I would come back here," he says today.

Baba Rahman has rejoined Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season, his parent club Chelsea have confirmed.

The 23-year-old rejoins the Bundesliga side, where he spent the first half of last season before sustaining a knee injury during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Baba signed for Chelsea from another German side, Augsburg, in the summer of 2015 and made 23 appearances during his maiden season at Stamford Bridge.

The Ghana international has not played a competitive game since tearing his cruciate ligament on international duty with Ghana in last year's AFCON.

He will be Schalke's third signing in the winter transfer window after Cedric Teuchert and Marko Pjaca joined from FC Nuremberg and Juventus respectively and is expected to hit the ground running by playing in competitive matches after some few weeks in training with the German side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com