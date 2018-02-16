Suspended Hearts of Oak Frank Nuttall Set To Join Elmina Sharks

Suspended Hearts of Oak coach, Frank Nuttall is on the verge of joining Premier League side, Elmina Sharks for the upcoming season according to reports.

Reports in the local media indicate that the Scottish trainer has been given two years deal to study.

Owner and bankroller of the of the club, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is believed to have met the coach to discuss the possible move.

Frank Nuttall has been suspended indefinitely by Hearts of Oak for misconduct and unsporting behaviour and it is believed that the former Zamalek FC coach is ready to quit the club.