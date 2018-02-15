You Are Not Matured To Be GFA President - Abdul Salam Yakubu Tells Kurt Okraku

Financier of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam Yakubu has given the clearest indication that the Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, Kurt E.S. Okraku does not have the requisite to the Ghana Football Association president in 2019.

After Kwesi Nyantakyi disclosed to the media that he will not seek re-election when his term in office end in 2019, several names of football administrators in the country has emerged to be interested in the position.

Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Osei Kweku Palmer, Kudjoe Fianoo among many other people have openly expressed their interest in occupying the top position of the country' football governing body.

But Abdul Salam insisted that Kurt Okraku who doubles as the MTN FA Cup Chairman does not have what it takes to be president of the Ghana FA.

"Kurt Okraku has not reached the level of becoming the president of Ghana Football Association," he told Light FM.

"I am even ahead of him in succeeding Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi as the president so he should stop bragging on various radio stations and tv's that it is his time to be the president."