Wahab Ackwei Excited To Join New York Red Bull

After joining New York Red Bulls II in American second tier, Wahab Ackwei says he is happy to join the US side.

The USL outfit announced the signing of the former Inter Allies centre-back on a free transfer on Wednesday.

Speaking to the official club website after completing his move, he said, ''I'm very happy to join the New York Red Bulls. They are one of the biggest clubs in the USA and I'm filled with excitement."

Ackwei left Inter Allies FC at the end of the 2016/2017 season following the expiration of his contract.

He made 23 appearances for the Eleven Is To One side in the Ghana Premier League last term where he managed to score three goals.