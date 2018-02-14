Derek Abrefa To Lead 6 Golden Loopers At Gold Coast 2018

Ghana's Table Tennis team for the Commonwealth Games in Australia has been decided after 5 days of nerve-racking competition to select the best of the best to represent the nation.

Four men and two women will don the national jerseys for the Golden Loopers. The team was known as the Black Loopers, but popular disagreement has forced the new name Golden Loopers to inspire the players to go for gold. The squad has adopted the yellow colour, meaning they are ready for gold or at least a medal.

The male players are Derek Abrefa, Bernard Joe Sam(Skipper), Felix Lartey and Emmanuel Asante

The female players selected are in form Celia Baah-Danso ranked 501 in the world, and evergreen Cynthia Kwabi, ranked 566 Highest 559 (2016/5)

Derek Abrefa told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that they are very focused and training very hard and well. He thanked his manager and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the media who have confidence in him and his colleagues.

He also commended the executive and technical staff of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation, especially President Mawuko Afadzinu and coach Owusu Ansah who have contributed to the rise of Table Tennis in Ghana.

According to the team’s technical handler, Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, his charges will write history if they emulate the standard in the justifier.

“Players selected for the commonwealth games exhibited very high performance during the final selection and if they could emulate this in Australia, Ghana will haul medals in the discipline,” he said.