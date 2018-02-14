modernghana logo

4 hours ago | Football News

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Martin Lebalnd Mokete From Lesotho To Officiate CARA, Asante Kotoko Second League Clash

The Confederations of Africa Football has named Lesotho referee, Martin Lebalnd Mokete to officiate CARA Brazzaville and Asante Kotoko second league clash in Congo in the second league in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The experienced referee will be assisted by his compatriots, Souru Phatsoane and Amadou Ngom.

The fourth referee will be Osiase William Koto also from Lesotho.

The Match Commissioner for them match is Equatorial Guinea’s Nsue Ondo Oye.

The FA Cup champions won the first leg 1-0 last Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

