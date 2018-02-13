GETFund Issues GH¢5million For Continuation Of Legon Stadium Project

Starr Sports has confirmed that the Sports Ministry has secured GH¢5 million through GETFund for the continuation of the University of Ghana Stadium project.

Construction of the 30,000-capacity structure began in 2004 by CONSAR Ghana Limited under the President John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

But the project stalled after the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) stopped financing the project.

Last year, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, after assuming office reiterated government’s commitment to ensure the completion of the Legon Stadium.

After inspecting the abandoned project, the Sports Ministry engaged AESL to assess the state of the stadium.

And after receiving reports, the Ministry began steps to raise an initial GH₵10 million for the construction works to resume but after several months, only half of the target has been secured through GETFund.

In recent weeks, authorities of the University of Ghana have been accused of delaying the signing of needed documents required to access the money for the project from GETFund.

However, the Sports Director of the University of Ghana, Dr Bella Bello Bitigu, explained that the Vice-Chancellor was out of town and that there were some clauses his outfit needed to clarify with the contractor, hence the delay.

“The money has been released truly so, but the contractor has not started work because we wanted to do some due diligence about the contract.

“There were one or two clauses in the contract which we wanted to clarify. I think it has been sorted now and our vice chancellor who was supposed to append his signature was out of town. But he is in now and so by the course of the week all paperwork’s should be finalized and hopefully by the end of this month the contractor should begin work on the stadium,” Dr Bello said in an interview with Starr Sports.

Works on the construction of the Legon Stadium could resume by close of February.