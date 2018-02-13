CAF CONFED. CUP... Amos Frimpong Insists They Will Beat CARA In Congo

Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong has averred that his side will progress to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors began their Africa campaign by recording a 1:0 win over CARA Brazzaville in the first league of the preliminary round of the competition.

The Reds were awarded four penalties but squandered three of them with Yakubu Mohammed climbing off the bench to covert a late penalty for his side.

Despite Kotoko's wastefulness, Frimpong is optimistic they can qualify ahead of the Congolese club.

“We know it won’t be easy but we are ready to go all out and win,” he told Asempa FM.

He also called on the fans to continue supporting the club and promised to make them proud with the help of his teammates.

“I want to tell all Kotoko fans to continue supporting us because we are ready to qualify and make them proud."

The winner of the two-legged tie will then face either Ben Guerdane of Tunisia or Al Hilal Juba of South Sudan in the next round of the competition.

CARA will welcome the Ghanaian giants in the second league of the competition on February 21.