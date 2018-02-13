Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh remains Wolves long-term injury victim.

The 26-year-old has been rocked by a hellish and nightmarish injury setback since joining on a free transfer from German side Eintracht Braunschweig last summer.

The Ghana international has been unsuccessful so far in the treatment and appears he may miss the entire season.

There were hopes he could feature early this year but manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed the hugely talented right-back isn't yet training with his first-team squad.

His injury absence may force Wolves into the transfer market for a right wing back this month.

