2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: NSA Boss Urges Asante Kotoko To Hire Sports Psychologist Ahead Of CARA Return Clash

Director General of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah has called on the management of Asante Kotoko to hire a sports psychologist for their return encounter against CARA Club in Congo.

The Porcupine Warriors squandered three penalties out of the four penalties that were awarded to them by Senegalese official Issah Sy in the first league at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in the preliminary round of the competition.

Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams missed the first penalty before captain Amos Frimpong stepped forward to take the Kumasi giants' second penalty but his strike was saved by CARA Club shot stopper Massah Chancel.

Baba Mahama fluffed Kotoko's third penalty but Yakubu Mohammed managed to score the club's fourth penalty late in the game.

Ahead of the return encounter, Sarfo Mensah called on the management of the Porcupine Warriors to travel with a sports psychologist ahead of their return leg encounter in Congo to help the playing body to overcome the intimidation they will receive at the hands of the host's supporters.

"Yes the fans of Kotoko really showed love for their club and the players also played their best games since they joined Kotoko but the technical team has more work to do, they should hire a psychologist to work on the players so they eliminate the assertion of juju from their minds and the tendency of officiating biaseness, as well as some, fear these Congolese teams will try to put in them," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

The crunch return encounter is set to come off in a fortnight time in Congo.