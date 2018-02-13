2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: Dr Kwame Kyei Calls For Calm Ahead Of CARA Brazzaville Return Clash

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has called on the supporters of the club to be patient ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup return leg against CARA Brazzaville on February 21.

The Reds take a solitary 1-0 lead into the reverse fixture after squandering three penalty kicks during a dramatic first leg tie in Kumasi on Sunday.

Pressure is mounting on the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the crucial return against the Central African nation in 8 days time.

The Porcupine Warriors may be left to ruin the missed opportunities against their opponents after missing three incredible penalty kicks in front of their home fans.

But the club's Chief Executive Dr Kwame Kyei is urging patience from the club's teeming fans.

"I have said that the battle won't be easy. We have to rely on God in these difficult times. That's my principle in life," he told Kumasi-based Light FM

"We have not given up any hope of qualifying to the next stage at all. I will continuously plead for patience from the fans.

"The battle will be tough but patience moves mountains. I will thank everybody for the massive show of support so far."

