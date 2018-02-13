EXCLUSIVE: Nouveau Riche Tamale City FC Set To Appoint Portuguese Coach Manuel Zacharias

Portuguese coach Manuel Zacharias is expected in the country this weekend to take charge of Division One League side Tamale City FC.

Zacharias will be making a return to Ghana after leaving Dreams FC- where he was technical director-last October.

His rich experience and knowledge of the local game will help the club in Zone I of Division One League.

Tamale City FC, formerly Guan United, are bent on qualifying to the Ghana Premier League after former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku and businessman Ibrahim Mahama acquired majority shares.

Zacharias won the 2016 MTN FA Cup with Bechem United.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com