Portuguese coach Manuel Zacharias is expected in the country this weekend to take charge of Division One League side Tamale City FC.
Zacharias will be making a return to Ghana after leaving Dreams FC- where he was technical director-last October.
His rich experience and knowledge of the local game will help the club in Zone I of Division One League.
Tamale City FC, formerly Guan United, are bent on qualifying to the Ghana Premier League after former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku and businessman Ibrahim Mahama acquired majority shares.
Zacharias won the 2016 MTN FA Cup with Bechem United.
EXCLUSIVE: Nouveau Riche Tamale City FC Set To Appoint Portuguese Coach Manuel Zacharias
