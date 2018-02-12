GFA Meet Great Olympics In Court Tomorrow

The Ghana Football Association will meet with Accra Great Olympics in court on Tuesday over a court injunction placed on the commencement of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League by the Accra club.

The Wonder Club halted the launch of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season at the headquarters of the country's football governing body following delayance of the Appeals Committee of the FA to give a ruling of a protest lodged against Elmina Sharks and Bechem United.

After receiving the letter, the FA postponed the commencement of the league as well as their General Congress where major decisions are taken.

The Accra-based club delivered an injunction letter to the Ghana Football Association Secretary-General two weeks ago in protest against the decision of the GFA's Disciplinary committee which threw out Great Olympics' complaints.

Olympics finished the 2016/17 GPL season on the 15th position on the league log with 36 points, four points below safety but a ruling in their favour will save them from the drop.