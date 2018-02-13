Our Finishing Let Us Down- Yusif Abubakar

Aduana Stars Head Coach, Yusif Abubakar, has expressed discontent at his side's below-par finishing in their 1-0 loss to Libyan side Al Tahaddy in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

The Dormaa-based club was guilty of squandering clear-cut opportunities to equalize after Mahmoud Ali had given Al-Tahaddy an early lead, and eventually succumbed to defeat in faraway Egypt.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Coach Abubakar, rued the missed chances and believes his outfit could have earned something out of the game had his forwards been clinical.

“It was a good match as we all saw. We didn't intend to come with a defensive mentality, we only wanted to defend and attack at the same time. We intended that when we lose the ball, we defend when we retrieve possession, we also attack because we want to make sure that they didn't do certain things that we know about them,” he said.

“So it was a good performance, they've done well, they took their chance, and I can say that was the only chance they had but I can say that we had a lot of chances to equalize, but lack of communication at the striking department let us down, but that didn't mean we had it easy, they also did their best.”

Aduana will host the return leg at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in a fortnight time.