Winful Cobbinah Signs For Scottish Football Consultancy NM Football
Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo, Winful Cobbinah has joined Scottish football consultant NM Football.
The skilful midfielder was on the verge of joining Danish side Viborg FF but the proposed deal surprisingly collapsed.
Cobbinah was one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League – he scored four goals and provided eight assists for Hearts of Oak.
He was part of the Black Stars B team that won the 2017 edition of the WAFU Tournament.