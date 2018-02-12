U-20 WWC Official Draw: Media Accreditation Opens

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) are pleased to announce that the media accreditation process for media representatives wishing to cover the Official Draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 is now open.

The draw will take place at the Rennes Opera on Thursday, 8 March 2018, at 11:00 local time.

Media are invited to attend the Official Draw as well as the mixed zone which will take place right afterwards.

Please note that the media accreditation process involves two steps:

Register for access to the FIFA Media Channel by logging onto: http://media.fifa.com/registration. You will then receive confirmation that you have been granted access to the FIFA Media Channel.

Once you have received your username and created a password, or if you are already registered, log onto: http://media.fifa.com. Select “FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018” from the “Events” menu and complete the online media accreditation form for the Official Draw.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, 15 February 2018.

All applications are subject to confirmation, which will NOT be on a first come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course. Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for obtaining their own visas.

Media accreditation via the FIFA Media Channel is for written press, photographers and media working for non-rights-holding broadcasters.

There is a separate accreditation process for rights?holding radio and television broadcasters that is organised by the FIFA Broadcaster Servicing Team. Please contact [email protected] for information.