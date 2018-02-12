Professional Amputee Players Warn Detractors Ahead Of World Cup

Players of the Amputee Football National Team, the Black Challenge, based in Turkey, have issued a strong warning to individuals and groups of persons who intend to interfere with preparations towards this year’s World Cup, to desist from their unproductive act.

In a resolution signed by all the thirteen players in various clubs in Turkey, copied to the press and various stakeholders, they disclosed that, “We are aware of attempts by some individuals and groups of people to create confusion in the amputee football sector for reasons best known to them.”

They observed the trend where some persons deliberately create a scene during World Cup years for unknown reasons, cautioning that, they wouldn’t countenance such behavior this year.

“We have also observed the trend by the same persons to act in a strange manner during years that the team is scheduled to participate in the Amputee Football World Cup, as happened in 2014 when we missed the opportunity to play in Mexico due to late arrival as a result of the actions of such persons.

We would not sit down for any person or group of persons to play with our destiny since the game of Amputee Football means a lot to us,” the statement warned.

They advised all persons with leadership ambitions to join hands with the Rev Richard Amartey Adesah administration, under the technical direction of Coach Ali Jarrah, or wait till the World Cup is over.

“Those with leadership ambitions should hold on with their plans till we finish with the World Cup this year since we have a very short time ahead of us; so we can’t afford to waste time on leadership struggles.

Anyone with plans for the growth of the game should join hands with the Rev Adesah leadership, with Coach Ali Jarrah as Head Coach, till we finish with the World Cup.”

The Amputee Football World Cup comes off in Guadalajara, Mexico from October 24 to November 4 this year.

The Black Challenge, Ghana’s National Team, with the highest number of professional Amputee Football players in the world, is in pole position to win the cup.