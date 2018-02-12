Kwesi Appiah Skeptic About Asante Kotoko Progressing To The Next Round Of CAF CONFED. Cup Despite Win Over CARA

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has doubts about Asante Kotoko chances of progressing beyond the preliminary round of this year's CAF Confederation Cup following their narrow victory over CARA Brazzaville at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The FA Cup champions began their Africa campaign on a winning note after inflicting a 1-0 win over Congolese side CARA Brazzaville courtesy a late penalty goal by striker Yakubu Mohammed.

Despite dominating the match, MTN FA Cup holder's squandered three penalties before converting the very last one that won them the day.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the former Asante Kotoko trainer believes the Porcupine Warriors will face difficulty in making it past the first stage of the competition but was quick to indicate that they could defy all odds and qualify in Congo should they work on their finishing.

"With this scoreline, it will be difficult for Kotoko to qualify but it's possible," the 57-year-old trainer told Oyerepa FM.

"We'll have to pray for them, for five penalties in a game with only one scoring, it's the first time I'm experiencing something like this."