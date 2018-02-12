TODAY IN FOOTBALL HISTORY... Hearts of Oak Rated Ahead Of Arsenal, Chelsea & PSG

Exactly 17 years ago today, Ghanaian club Accra Hearts of Oak was rated 8th best club in the World.

Hearts surpassed clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

This happened a day after the club had beaten Zamalek of Egypt by 2-0 to win the only Super Cup by a Ghanaian side at the Kumasi Sports Stadium

Below is a list of the top 10 clubs announced by CNN/World Soccer

Rank Team Country Points

(1) As Roma Italy 90pts

(2) Boca Juniors Argentina 89 pts

(3) Real Madrid Spain 83 pts

(4) Manchester Utd England 81pts

(5) Bayern Munich Germany 60 pts

(6) Deportivo La Coruna Spain 53 pts

(7) Vasco da Gama Brazil 48 pts

(8) Hearts of Oak Ghana 26 pts

(9) Arsenal England 25 pts

(10) Lazio Italy 22 pts