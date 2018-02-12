Albert Adomah Sets Sights On Leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers After Derby Win

Albert Adomah has set his sights on beating Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers after Sunday's derby win over Birmingham City.

The Ghana winger scored one of the goals in the second-half as Villa beat their rivals 2-0.

The Victory saw Steve Bruce's team climb into the automatic promotion places for the first time since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2016.

Adomah believes Wolves should be their next target.

''We have to try and chase Wolves and put pressure on them,'' he said. ''We did it with Derby - though I know we are only one point ahead of them.

''We are still quite a distance from Wolves but anything is possible. Our aim is to catch them. If we keep that aim then we are more likely to stay in the automatic promotion spots.

''If you chase the team above you are more likely to win more games. We don't want to look below. We have to keep looking above. Automatic promotion is our aim.''

