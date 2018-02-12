Coach Yusif Abubakar rues Aduana Stars profligacy in Al Tahaddy defeat

After losing to Al Tahaddy on Sunday in their CAF Champions League in the first league, head coach of Aduana Stars, Yusif Abubakar has lamented on his side's poor finishing.

The Dormaa based club commenced their CAF Champions League on losing note after losing 1-0 to Libyan side Al Tahaddy courtesy an early minute strike by Mahmoud Ali.

Speaking to the press after the match, the former Techiman City coach believes they could have earned something out of the game had his forwards been prolific.

"It was a good match as we all saw. We didn't intend to come with a defensive mentality, we only wanted to defend and attack at the same time. We intended that when we lose the ball we defend when we retrieve possession, we also attack because we want to make sure that they didn't do certain things that we know about them.'

"So it was a good performance, they've done well, they took their chance and I can say that was the only chance they had but I can say that we had a lot of chances to equalize the goal but lack of communication at the striking department let us down but that didn't mean we had it easy, they also did their best."