Yahaya Mohammed Insists Aduana Stars Have Better Chance Of Qualifying Than Kotoko

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed claims his outfits have a bright chance of qualifying for the next stage of the CAF Champions League than Asante Kotoko, who are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Aduana Stars were beaten 1:0 by Al Tahaddy in the first league of the CAF Champions League on Sunday in Egypt while Asante Kotoko commenced their campaign on a winning note as they overcame Congolese side CARA Club by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Despite losing against Al Tahaddy, Yahaya Mohammed says losing by a slim margin away gives them the edge over their opponents in the return encounter at Dormaa as against Asante Kotoko, who will travel to Congo with a slender lead.

"Aduana Stars have a better chance of progressing to the next stage than Kumasi Asante Kotoko," Mohammed stated on Zylofon FM.

"It's difficult for Kotoko to sit at home and win 1-0. This is my first time in my career that I have seen five penalties in a game, it funny"

"Kotoko needs to work extra hard if they really need to qualify to the next stage," he concluded.

The return encounter of both games will come off in fortnight time.