GFA Vice President George Afriyie Arrives In Kumasi To Support Asante Kotoko Ahead Of CARA Clash

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie have arrived in Kumasi to support Kumasi Asante Kotoko as they take on Congolese side CARA in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The FA Cup champions come up against the Congolese side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

George Afriyie who doubles as the Chairman of the Management Committee of the Black Stars will be representing the country's football governing body during the game since the FA President and other members will be at the final funeral rites of the late Alhaji Hearts.

In a post on Facebook, George Afriyie wrote:

"I'm in Kumasi to offer my support to Kumasi Asante Kotoko as they begin their Confederation Cup campaign on Sunday.

"We are also solidly behind Aduana Stars who also begin their CAF Champions League campaign in Egypt on Sunday.

"This is a national assignment so let us all support and pray for them as they hoist our beautiful national flag," he added.