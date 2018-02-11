Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi Throws Support Behind Aduana Stars And Kotoko In CAF Club Campaign

President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has thrown his weight behind Aduana Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko as they face their opponents in the CAF interclub competition on Sunday.

Ghana champions Aduana Stars will be facing a herculean task of getting good results against their opponents Al Tahaddy of Libya in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League as they two clash in Egypt.

Asante Kotoko who won the 2017 Ghana FA Cup will take on Congolese side CARA at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in a make or break an encounter.

And the Ghana FA Boss, despite mourning his late uncle Alhaji Hearts has wished the two Ghanaian clubs well in their encounters.

'Ghana's two representatives in the 2018 CAF interclub competitions - league champion Aduana Stars and FA Cup winner Asante Kotoko - begin their campaign on Sunday 11th February 2018 with crucial games in the preliminary stage of the competition. We pray for God's favour and blessings,' he posted on his official Facebook wall.

It's uncertain whether the FIFA Council member and CAF 1st Vice President will be able to trek to Kumasi to watch the game as the final funeral rites of his uncle Alhaji Hearts takes place in Accra same time as the games kick off.

Aduana Stars are expected to record a good scoreline in their first leg encounter in Egypt while Kotoko eye a big win against CARA to avoid an upset in the second legs.

