SHOCKING: Congolese Side CARA Refuse To Train And Turned Baba Yara Stadium Pitch Into A Urinal.

Players and officials of the visiting Congolese club CARA refused to hold their mandatory training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon and strangely turned the pitch into a urinal.

The astonishing act of the players and some officials invited the anger of the home team supporters who nearly charged on the visiting team but for the intervention of officials of Asante Kotoko.

The weird act of the Congolese side forced Match Commissioner to threaten to report the entire team to the Ghana Police if they refuse to stop their heinous act.

CARA arrived at the Baba Yara Stadium for their mandatory 3pm training on Saturday, in their luxurious air-condition bus provided for them by Asante Kotoko.

The vehicle entered the inner perimeter but the officials and the players onboard refused to alight as they directed the driver to make a u-turn.

They came to meet some Kotoko officials and stadium workers working at various parts outside the playing field, but the CARA officials insisted that everyone on the running tracks is sent out before they will train.

The security present managed to get the bus back into the inner perimeter only for the players to alight, walk straight to portions of the pitch, urinate, pour concoctions at the spots and leave.

Some Kotoko officials present complained to the MC who rebuked them. They apologised with the excuse that they didn't know the washroom as they boarded the bus and left.

Despite Asante Kotoko providing a military aircraft to airlift CARA from Accra to Kumasi at a cost of $13,500, the strange act of the Congolese has sent signals of what Kotoko should expect in the return leg in Congo which comes off ten days after the first leg.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com