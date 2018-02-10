Aguero Hits Four As Man City Put Five Past Leicester

Sergio Aguero scored four goals as Manchester City opened up a 16 point advantage at the top of the Premier League with a victory over Leicester City.

Argentine striker Aguero netted all his goals in a devastating second-half showing - twice finishing from Kevin de Bruyne's perfect passes, punishing a Kasper Schmeichel error by chipping into the net and curling in a sublime fourth.

Pep Guardiola's side took just three minutes to open the scoring at Etihad Stadium as winger Raheem Sterling stroked in his 20th goal of the season from a De Bruyne through ball.

Leicester had levelled in the game when Jamie Vardy picked up Kyle Walker's wayward pass and converted with a clever run and finish, but it proved to be only one of two shots on target in the contest.

One positive for the Foxes was the return of winger Riyad Mahrez, who played just under half an hour in place of Fousseni Diabate. The Algerian saw a deadline day move to the opposing side fall through and he only returned to training with the club on Friday.

Manchester United will have the opportunity to cut the deficit on their rivals once again when they travel to Newcastle United on Sunday (kick-off 14:15 GMT).