Andre Ayew Makes Second Debut For Swansea City In Win Over Burnley

Black Stars deputy captain, Andre Ayew made his Swansea City debut in a crucial 1-0 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ayew, who rejoined Swansea from West Ham on transfer deadline day, replaced Martin Olsson in the second half on the 59th minute and his introduction inspired Carlos Carvalhal side to grab a win over Sean Dyche side.

His brother Jordan Ayew was denied by the visitors' keeper Nick Pope but Ki Sung-Yeung supplied the winning goal with a powerful low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

The victory moves Swansea up to 15th in the table - two points clear of the bottom three - and extends their unbeaten run to nine matches.

