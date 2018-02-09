Sports Minister Is Sleeping On His Work - Alhaji Grusah

Owner and Financier of King Faisal, Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah has attacked the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, for doing 'nothing' to improve football in the country.

According to the veteran football administrator, the Member of Parliament for the people of Atwima Mponua constituency has done nothing to help enhance sports in the country, but more especially football.

“Isaac Asiamah has been sleeping for a longer period now and he must wake up because our sports, especially football, are deteriorating.

“A meeting with the GFA members over several incidents that hamper the growth of the league could have helped," Gruzah told Happy FM.

“He should be a father when it comes to sports and help all federations settle such matters. This is the third season we have an injunction on the league and it is becoming a norm in our football."

The Ghana Premier League, which was supposed to commence on Friday, February 9, was indefinitely called off following a court injunction by Great Olympics last Monday.