GOC Vice President Urges Tennis Coaches To Produce Champions

Mr Paul K. Atchoe Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has challenged coaches who took part in the 10 day ITF Level 2 technical course not to keep or boast with their certificates but look out for young talents and groom them to become stars and future champions.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 10 day Olympic Solidarity / GOC / ITF Level 2 Tennis Course for coaches from January 29 to February 9, 2018, he said though Ghana is a Football nation, there are many people who have interest in other sports like Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Hockey, Swimming and others.

He said there are over 40 sporting disciplines under the GOC, so those who get the opportunities to attend Olympic Solidarity courses must be grateful and use it wisely and profitably.

He urged the coaches to work hard to groom new stars for the future.

The coaches were drawn from Ghana, Nigeria and Botswana.

Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) commended the instructor from Croatia and said the programme was aimed at getting more kids and youth to be developed.

He noted that there are many tournaments coming up this year, and this course came at the right time for the coaches to refresh their minds and work for success.

Mr Abedu Wilson, Deputy Director General (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA) prayed that the coaches would produce players for the next All African Games.

International Tennis Instructor, Zmazic Hruoje from Croatia noted that he was excited to be in Ghana for the first time and has seen things differently. He said the opportunity to train African coaches has offered him the chance to know the continent’s situation and challenges.

He commended the young trainers and hoped they would impart their knowledge and new skills learnt to their players.

“If you feel you know everything, then it’s time to retire” he expressed.

Senior coach Noah Bargebase thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the ITF for bringing the course to Ghana and commended the coaches who comported themselves very well in the programme.

Among the participants were national player Jeff Bargebase, veteran star player Victoria Dowuona and top players from Nigeria and Botswana.