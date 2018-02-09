My Father Was Not Is Support Of West Ham United Move - Andre Ayew

Swansea City record signing, Andre Ayew says his father, Abedi Pele, was not in support of leaving Swansea City for West Ham United.

The former Olympic Marseille rejoined the Carlos Carvalhal side after sealing £18 million move from West Ham on transfer deadline day, returning less than 18 months after leaving to join the Hammers.

After completing his move, the Black Stars deputy captain has disclosed how his father, Abedi Pele frowned on his decision to leave the Welsh-based side for West Ham United, and says he played a big role in his choice to join brother, Jordan at the Liberty Stadium.

“My father is happy, he was not for me leaving Swansea to be fair,” said Andre.

“He told me he did not want me to go, he felt I was not done here but things happen and decisions are made."

“But when I had the chance to come back his advice was to come back to Swansea and not go anywhere else.

“I thought about it, I have more experience now so I made sure I considered everything,” he added.

Andre Ayew is expected to be in the starting lineup against Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.