NSA Boss Unhappy With GPL Delay

National Sports Authority boss, Robert Sarfo Mensah has expressed his unhappiness about the delay of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

The GPL which was scheduled to kick off on February 11, was brought to a halt after relegated side Accra Great Olympics served the country's football governing body with a court injunction protesting against Bechem United for fielding an unqualified player against them on matchday 30.

However, he has urged the Ghana Football Association to structure rules and regulations that will help control the recurrence of the court injunction which actually goes a long way to hinder the progress of the league.

“I will never be a happy man if our sport is not being organized well for Ghanaians to enjoy the beauty of the football Game. It’s their own people taking them to court, year in year out”. He told SVTV Africa.