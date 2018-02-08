We Will Repeat The 3:1 Scoreline Against Hearts of Oak On Sunday - Asante Kotoko Guru

Lawyer Yaw Boafo, who is a legal team member of Asante Kotoko and a board member is optimistic his outfit will repeat the 3:1 scoreline against Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup finals against CARA on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated their bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak 3:1 in the finals of the 2017 MTN FA Cup at the Tamale Sports Stadium to book the only slot available for the country in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Reds will host CARA Brazzaville on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the preliminary round of the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup.

Ahead of the clash on Sunday, Lawyer Boafo has expressed optimism about his side repeating the same scoreline against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

“We as Management have done all that needs to be done to ensure victory on Sunday and we also know the team will pull another surprise like we did in Tamale last season against Hearts of Oak," Lawyer Boafo said.

“I am sure of three or four goals from the team because most of our players have the African exposure. Captain Amos Frimpong, Seth Opare and Kwame Boahene are a few who have played in African competitions before joining us," he added.