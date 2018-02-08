CAF CONFED. CUP: Stay Away From Sex - Michael Osei Tells Kotoko Players

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Michael Osei has cautioned the players to stay away from having sexual intercourse if they want to perform in their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors kick off their Africa campaign by hosting CARA Brazzaville at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

And according to the former Liberty Professionals coach, the players must stay must not involve themselves in sexual affairs if they want to make an impact in the competition.

“The players have to be together since it is them that will bring back the support they use to enjoy during their days at the Baba Yara Stadium”

He also called on the supporters to come to the stadium on Sunday in their numbers and support the players to win before the second league.

“The players must know that winning on Sunday against CARA FC would make the return league easier and they must do everything to win and also make the supporters happy,” he added.