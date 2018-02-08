Mighty Jets Left Back Philimon Tawiah On Trial St Belgium Giants Anderlecht

Talented Ghanaian left back Philimon Tawiah is undergoing trial at Belgium Jupiler League side Anderlecht.

The 18-year old is on the verge of joining the Belgian giants after impressing on his first trial session with the side.

The talented left-back who sometimes plays as a holding midfielder, as well as a left winger, is believed to have impressed the technical team of Anderlecht.

Tawiah, a player of Ghana's Division One League side Tudu Mighty Jets was a key member of the side's campaign in the Division ONE League Last season.

The youngster is having an extension of his trial with the club and is expected to seal a deal with the side after the period.

Tawiah's arrival at Anderlecht raises the number of Ghanaian players to four with Adjei Sowah, Dauda Mohammed and Osman Bukari already with the side.

